BBC America Aims to Appeal Series 'No Kitchen Required' to New Yorkers

BBC America has aimed its marketing squarely on the concrete jungle that is New York City for its upcoming reality series, No Kitchen Required, reports The Wall Street Journal.

To woo New Yorkers to watch the April 3 premiere, the network will host a launch party at one of restauranteur Michael Psilakis' Manhattan restaurants; offer a food-truck event that gives away T-shirts and meals; provide complimentary coffee from coffeehouses in Manhattan and Brooklyn; and a offer a 30-person dinner and screening at The Bike Club, according to the report. BBCA also hopes to hold a cooking challenge at Madison Square Park.



No Kitchen Required -- which follows Psilakis and two other chefs as they travel the world and attempt to cook locally inspired meals without the use of a kitchen -- is the first to use BBCA's strategy of focusing on New York tastemakers, according to the story.

BBCA plans on using both regular print ads and social media to reach an audience outside Gotham. During its premiere, viewers will be able to watch for a special code to send immediately by text or email for a chance at a trip to Hawaii, the story said.