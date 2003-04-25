Bayh backs bill to buy `good dad' ads

Indiana Democrat Sen. Evan Bayh wants Congress to create a $20 million grant

program that would provide matching funds for donated broadcast ad time for

promoting responsible fatherhood.

The grants would match ad time donated by broadcasters or paid for by state

and local governments or charities.

The bill -- co-sponsored by Sens. Pete Domenici (R-N.M.), Rick Santorum

(R-Pa.), Joe Lieberman (D-Conn.) and Mary Landrieu (D-La.) -- would also provide

$50 million for responsible-fatherhood programs issued as competitive grants to

faith-based and nonprofit organizations.

Bayh's initiative has received little attention since introduction in March,

but he pushed through a pilot version for his home state in

2001.