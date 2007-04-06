Bautz Named New Editor in Chief of TV Guide Online

Gemstar-TV Guide International has named Mark Bautz to the newly-created position of editor-in-chief, TV Guide Online.

Bautz will oversee all editorial and broadband video content for TV Guide Online, including its flagship Web site, www.TVGuide.com.

In addition, he will also direct the content efforts at recently-acquired TV Guide Websites, including www.JumptheShark.com, www.TVShowsOnDVD.com, www.FansofRealityTV.com, and www.TV-now.com.

Working closely with Ian Birch, Gemstar-TV Guide’s chief content officer and editor-in-chief of TV Guide, Bautz will be based in New York, reporting to Paul Greenberg, general manager of TV Guide Online.

Bautz joins the company from serving in senior editorial positions at Time Inc’s People.com and EW.com.He most recently was editor-in-chief at People.com, where he developed and implemented the editorial strategy for the Web site and oversaw all of its daily original content.

“Mark has an impressive editorial background with specific experience in writing and editing for leading entertainment Websites,” said Greenberg.“He also has a proven track record working collaboratively; across platforms and divisions, and with leading Web partners.”

Bautz joined Time Inc. in 1992 as a staff writer for Money magazine.In 1997, he moved to Entertainment Weekly magazine, where he served as executive editor for EW.com, managing the site’s writers and editors while overseeing two comprehensive site designs and new product launches.

After becoming editor-in-chief of People.com in 2003, monthly unique users rose by more than 700%. It earned the Media Industry Newsletter (MIN) "Best of the Web Award" for editorial excellence.