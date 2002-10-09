Bauer-Brooks joins Twentieth
Elaine Bauer-Brooks has been named senior vice president of programming and
development at Twentieth Television, said Robb Dalton, president of Twentieth's
programming and development, to whom Bauer-Brooks reports.
In her new position, she will be responsible for development of all first-run
programming. She will also oversee programming for Twentieth's existing
first-run shows, including Divorce Court, Texas Justice, Good
Day Live, The Rob Nelson Show and test strip Ex-Treme Dating.
Prior to joining Twentieth, Bauer-Brooks was VP of development
and current programming at Imagine Television. There she developed such shows as
Fox's 24 and The WB Television Network's Felicity.
