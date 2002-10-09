Bauer-Brooks joins Twentieth

Elaine Bauer-Brooks has been named senior vice president of programming and

development at Twentieth Television, said Robb Dalton, president of Twentieth's

programming and development, to whom Bauer-Brooks reports.

In her new position, she will be responsible for development of all first-run

programming. She will also oversee programming for Twentieth's existing

first-run shows, including Divorce Court, Texas Justice, Good

Day Live, The Rob Nelson Show and test strip Ex-Treme Dating.

Prior to joining Twentieth, Bauer-Brooks was VP of development

and current programming at Imagine Television. There she developed such shows as

Fox's 24 and The WB Television Network's Felicity.