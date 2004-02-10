Battlestar Goes to Series

Sci Fi Channel is morphing successful miniseries Battlestar Galactica into a weekly series. The program will go into production in Vancouver next month with key stars from last December’s miniseries continuing their roles.

Sci Fi Channel is looking for more scripted shows and has hoped that its miniseries and original movies can serve as backdoor pilots.

The Battlestar Galactica miniseries averaged 4.2 million viewers last December for its two-night premiere, making it the most-watched miniseries of 2003.