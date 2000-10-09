BattleBots Comedy Central

Viewers 18-34 Men: 510,000

Viewers 18-34 Women: 151,000

Viewers 18-34 All: 661,000

New to the television sports arena is BattleBots. Launched in August on Comedy Central, BattleBots is being called the "ultimate destructive sport. ''It's a contest in which homemade remote-controlled metallic robots "fight to the death. ''Viewers appear to be tuning in. The show ranks third among males 18 to 34 and fourth with people 18 to 34. Comedy Central says the series' average rating is a 1.83. There's even a broadcast team covering the competition: Bill Dwyer as the color commentator, play-by-play announcer Sean Salisbury, technical expert Bill Nye, Randy and Jason Sklar (MTV's Apartment 2F), and Baywatch's Donna D'Errico. BattleBots is a Comedy Central production in association with First Television and TalentWorks. It airs Wednesdays at 10:30 p.m., with episodes repeated on Saturdays at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. (ET). Ten new episodes have been ordered for 2001.