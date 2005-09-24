Battle Over CPB Chief, Round Two

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting

(CPB) board will name a successor to the controversial head of the

organization—with another candidate who could also draw fire.

Outgoing board Chairman Ken Tomlinson, who drew

strong criticism from the public-broadcasting community and some key

legislators for what they see as pushing a Republican agenda, saw his role as

balancing a liberal-programming bias.

Despite indications that veteran broadcaster Claudia

Puig (Univision Radio) might be picked by midweek, most expected

CPB board member Cheryl Halpern, who some say would

continue the Tomlinson policy, to take over the post.

Tomlinson told reporters last week he had no regrets about his attempts

to add conservative programming: “If I threatened the cozy atmosphere of

public broadcasting over the failure to balance the liberal-advocacy journalism

of Bill Moyers, so be it.”

In her confirmation hearing in 2003, Halpern said CPB should have more

muscle to counter bias. “There has to be recognition that an objective,

balanced code of journalistic ethics has got to prevail across the board, and

there needs to be accountability,” she said, according to CPB mag

Current at the time. “When that fails, guilty parties

need to be penalized.”

There are currently five Republicans and three Democrats on the CPB

board, with the public-radio seat (Democratic) vacant. Word is, moderate former

Sen. David Pryor (D-Ark.) is the choice for

the seat and the nomination has been at the White House since July.

Pryor is seen as a tough but fair moderate who could bring more Blue

State backbone to the board. Clue: He is the dean of the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock,

Ark.

Two weeks ago, CPB Inspector General Kenneth

Konz gave key Hill staffers a three-hour briefing on his

investigation into “deficiencies in policies and procedures” at CPB and

said he would get them a preliminary report by Sept. 26. But last week, his

office said no report to either Congress or the board would be coming out until

late October.

Following a request last May by Reps. David

Obey (D-Wis.) and John Dingell (D-Mich.),

Konz is investigating whether Tomlinson violated the Public Broadcasting Act by commissioning an outside

content analysis of the politics in Now With

Bill Moyers—and other PBS shows—and by enlisting a White House staffer to

help write rules for two new ombudsmen, one a former Reader's

Digest colleague of Tomlinson's.