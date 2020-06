WHDH-TV Boston claimed victory in the Holiday Tree Lighting category, scoring a 7.8 rating/15 share for its Saturday, Dec. 2, Prudential Center tree-lighting show. WCVB-TV drew a 4.2 rating/7 share for its Sunday-night Boston Common tree-illuminating ceremony.

