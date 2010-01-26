Bates Succeeds Padden At Disney

Disney has named an in-house exec and former top Democrat to succeed Preston Padden as senior VP of government relations, for the company, which includes the ABC network.

Padden had announced late last year that he was transitioning out of that role with an eye toward exiting at the end of this year. Padden accepted a post as senior fellow at the Silicon Flatirons Center at the University of Colorado Law School and as an adjunct professor there.

Starting Tuesday (Jan. 26) Richard Bates, former executive director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and a 19-year Disney vet, will head up federal and state activities as well as the company's relationships with various trade associations including the National Association of Broadcasters and the National Cable & Telecommunications Association. Bates had been Padden's second-in-command.

That leaves one fewer candidate to succeed Dan Glickman atop the Motion Picture Association of America. Bates' name had reportedly been in the hat for that job as well.