Bassetti Named New CEO of Banijay Entertainment

The global production company Banijay Group has appointed Marco Bassetti, former president of the Endemol group, as the new CEO of Banijay Entertainment. In the new post, Bassetti will oversee international development of Banijay Group, which has revenues of about $500 million a year and is active in 12 countries in Europe, USA and Australia.

Banijay also announced that it has acquired a 50% stake of Ambra Multimedia, a TV production company recently set up by Marco Bassetti in Italy. The deal will expand Banijay's operations into Italy.

Other Banijay production companies include Banijay Productions France, H2O and Air Productions in France, Cuarzo in Spain, Brainpool in Germany, Nordisk Film TV in Denmark, Sweden and Norway,

Respirator in Denmark, Solar Television in Finland, Screentime in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland and Bunim/Murray Productions in the U.S.

In addition, François de Brugada, who joined Banijay as executive VP when the company was founded in 2008, has been promoted to COO of the Banijay Group.