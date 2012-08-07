Basic Video Subs Flat at Cablevision

Basic video subscribers were flat at 3.2 million in the

second quarter at Cablevision Systems, but cash flow growth stumbled into

negative territory, as the Bethpage, N.Y. MSO continues to struggle with its

own success.

Revenue for the period was up 0.5% to $1.7 billion, but adjusted

operating cash flow fell 7.2% to $532.4 million and operating income plunged

16.7% to $26.3 million.

The declines were slightly below analysts' consensus

estimates which ranged from 1.1% revenue growth to a 5% decline in AOCF.

Cablevision fared better on basic video subscribers, beating consensus

estimates of a decline of 8,000 customers in the period.

But the MSO did manage to tally better than expected growth

on the high-speed data and voice side - gaining 25,000 and 23,000 customers,

respectively - ahead of consensus estimates of gains of 19,000 high-speed

Internet and 22,000 voice customers.

