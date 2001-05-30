Barzilay to direct Toon Disney

Jonathan Barzilay has been named senior vice president and general manager of Toon Disney, ABC Cable Network Group's all-animation channel. Formerly ABC's general manager for children's programming, Barzilay will now oversee daily operations at Toon Disney as well as continue his previous responsibilities of managing ABC Kids, which includes the network's One Saturday Morning cartoon programming block. Previously, Barzilay served as counsel to ABC News and the ABC O&O group. - Susanne Ault