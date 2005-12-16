Barton Has Heart Attack

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Joe Barton (R-Tex.) was admitted to George Washington hospital Thursday night after suffering a heart attack. He remained there Friday morning.

“Chairman Barton felt ill during a meeting at the Capitol this evening," said press secretay Karen Modlin in a statement. "He was treated by the attending physician and then admitted to George Washington University Hospital."

She said he is resting comfortably "under the expert care of Dr. Jonathan Samuel Reiner at George Washington University Hospital, who has expressed his confidence in a full and complete recovery.

"The congressman is currently negotiating his release date with the doctor," she said, which staffers expect "within a few days."

Barton, 56, has been a key player in legislation setting a DTV transition hard date and in drafting legislation to update the 1996 Telecommunications Act in light of the broadband revolution.