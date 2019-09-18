Bartiromo Re-Ups with Fox

Fox News has signed Maria Bartiromo to a new, multiyear, deal for duties on both Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel.

Bartiromo is currently anchor of FBN’s Mornings with Maria and Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street, as well as Sunday Morning Futures on FNC. She joined the network in 2014.

“Fox News and FOX Business have afforded me the opportunity to grow as a journalist and stretch myself in ways I’ve never imagined," said Bartiromo in a statement. "I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to many more incredible years ahead.”

Before joining Fox, Bartiromo spent 20 years with CNBC, including launching Squawk Box and anchoring The Closing Bell with Maria Bartiromo and syndicated On the Money with Maria Bartiromo.

Her exceptional insights and incredible work ethic have been of tremendous value to Fox Business and Fox News and we’re thrilled to have her continue anchoring each of her stellar programs for many more years to come," said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.