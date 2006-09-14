Barry Meyer Wins the Dorothy and Sherrill C. Corwin Human Relations Award

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) will present Warner Bros. Entertainment Chairman-CEO Barry Meyer the Dorothy and Sherrill C. Corwin Human Relations Award at a dinner Oct. 19 in Beverly Hills.

The award recognizes leaders in the entertainment and communications industries who have promoted tolerance, understanding and cooperation.

Meyer has headed Warner Bros. Entertainment since October 1999 after serving as executive VP-COO the previous five years. His charitable work includes serving on the board of Human Rights Watch.

Among past Corwin Award recipients are CBS CEO Leslie Moonves and Disney CEO Bob Iger.