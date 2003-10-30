Barron Named UPN Alternative VP

Larry Barron was named UPN’s VP of alternative programs.

Barron worked with UPN as a consultant on its hit reality series, America’s Next Top Model

, which was executive produced by supermodel Tyra Banks. Barron also co-executive produced of Fox’s summer reality franchise, Paradise Hotel

.

In 2002, Barron was a producer on CBS’s The Amazing Race

. He began his career in television news, producing for CNN and then joining the team that launched entertainment magazine Extra

in 1994.