Barron Named UPN Alternative VP
Larry Barron was named UPN’s VP of alternative programs.
Barron worked with UPN as a consultant on its hit reality series, America’s Next Top Model
, which was executive produced by supermodel Tyra Banks. Barron also co-executive produced of Fox’s summer reality franchise, Paradise Hotel
.
In 2002, Barron was a producer on CBS’s The Amazing Race
. He began his career in television news, producing for CNN and then joining the team that launched entertainment magazine Extra
in 1994.
