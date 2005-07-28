Barrington Buys WPDE

Barrington Broadcasting, which owns TV stations in mid-sized markets, is adding ABC affiliate WPDE Myrtle Beach/Florence, S.C., to its portfolio.

The company agreed to buy the station from Diversified Communications, pending FCC approval.



"Myrtle Beach-Florence is a dynamic market with great potential. As part of Diversified, WPDE-TV has had a strong commitment to local news, weather and sports. Barrington intends to continue and enhance that tradition as the station completes its 25th year of service to the area," Barrington CEO Jim Yager said in a statement, adding that ABC's surging prime time is giving WPDE momentum.

Barrington's station group comprises WEYI Flint/Saginaw, Mich; WHOI Peroria/Bloomington, Ill.; and KRCG Columbia/Jefferson City, Mo.