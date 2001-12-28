Barnhart on mend

Aaron Barnhart, the respected TV columnist for the Kansas City Star and

proprietor of the popular TVBarn.com web

site, says he'll be going into the new year with encouraging reports from his

doctors.

Barnhart was diagnosed a year ago with hairy cell leukemia, a rare form of

the blood-cancer, and after months of treatment, says things have improved

greatly.

'This is a little different from tumor-based cancers,' Barnhart told

Broadcasting & Cable, 'so it's impossible to say that the cancer's

completely gone. But I've felt great for months, and now I have some numbers

that back me up.'