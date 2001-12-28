Barnhart on mend
Aaron Barnhart, the respected TV columnist for the Kansas City Star and
proprietor of the popular TVBarn.com web
site, says he'll be going into the new year with encouraging reports from his
doctors.
Barnhart was diagnosed a year ago with hairy cell leukemia, a rare form of
the blood-cancer, and after months of treatment, says things have improved
greatly.
'This is a little different from tumor-based cancers,' Barnhart told
Broadcasting & Cable, 'so it's impossible to say that the cancer's
completely gone. But I've felt great for months, and now I have some numbers
that back me up.'
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.