Barnett Promoted to Sundance Channel President
AMC Networks on Thursday promoted Sarah Barnett to president
and general manager of Sundance Channel, effective immediately.
Barnett had previously served as executive VP and general
manager since 2009. During her tenure, she initiated the push into original
scripted programming with Carlos, which won the network's first-ever
Golden Globe award. That was followed by Appropriate Adult and Restless.
In April, Sundance will debut its first wholly-owned scripted series with drama
Rectify (April 22), as well as Top of the Lake, which bows March
18.
In the unscripted arena, Barnett was responsible for
breakout hit Push Girls and the recently greenlit, The Writers Room,
which is done in partnership with Entertainment Weekly.
"Under Sarah's leadership, Sundance Channel has
undergone a successful and dramatic transformation," said Ed Carroll, COO
of AMC Networks. "Sarah has energized and repositioned the network as a
dynamic, multiplatform brand that engages audiences with daring and award
winning content, and I look forward to her continued contributions to Sundance
Channel and AMC Networks."
Barnett first came to Sundance in 2005 from BBC America,
where she was VP of on-air.
