Barnett Promoted to Sundance Channel President

AMC Networks on Thursday promoted Sarah Barnett to president

and general manager of Sundance Channel, effective immediately.





Barnett had previously served as executive VP and general

manager since 2009. During her tenure, she initiated the push into original

scripted programming with Carlos, which won the network's first-ever

Golden Globe award. That was followed by Appropriate Adult and Restless.

In April, Sundance will debut its first wholly-owned scripted series with drama

Rectify (April 22), as well as Top of the Lake, which bows March

18.





In the unscripted arena, Barnett was responsible for

breakout hit Push Girls and the recently greenlit, The Writers Room,

which is done in partnership with Entertainment Weekly.





"Under Sarah's leadership, Sundance Channel has

undergone a successful and dramatic transformation," said Ed Carroll, COO

of AMC Networks. "Sarah has energized and repositioned the network as a

dynamic, multiplatform brand that engages audiences with daring and award

winning content, and I look forward to her continued contributions to Sundance

Channel and AMC Networks."





Barnett first came to Sundance in 2005 from BBC America,

where she was VP of on-air.



