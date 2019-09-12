Barnett Named GM of BET Digital and Social Platforms

BET Networks appointed Amy DuBois Barnett as senior VP and general manager of BET Digital.

Barnett, most recently had been chief content officer for the Grio and executive VP, digital, for its parent, Entertainment Studios.

Amy Dubois Barnett (Image credit: google)

In her new post, Barnett will oversee all aspects of digital content on BET non-linear platforms, business development and digital business operations.

She will be based in Los Angeles and report to BET Networks president Scott Mills. She succeeds David Wilson, who left the company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our Senior Leadership team, and look forward to her expertise and strategic leadership in digital engagement and a shared vision of bold culture-driven content,” said Scott Mills, president of BET Networks. “She will be a tremendous asset to our group, as consumers continue to turn to BET for best-in-class content and to discover what’s hot and what’s next on our multiple platforms.”

Before joining Entertainment Studios, Barnett led the development and launch of The Undefeated for ESPN. Earlier she was editor-in-chief of Ebony and worked at Teen People, Honey and Essence.

She has also been an on-air correspondent for CNN and appeared on new shows including The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Katie Show and Nightline, as well as programs on VH1, MTV and BET.

“I am energized to join the BET family and provide unsurpassed access to quality content for our audience to watch, share, stream and download,” said Barnett. “I look forward to redefining the digital, mobile, and social TV experiences of this great global brand and working with internal and external partners to tell entertaining, engaging and empowering stories from Black perspectives in America and beyond.”