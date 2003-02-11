Barnes joins Hearst-Argyle

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. named veteran journalist and news executive Peter

Barnes as chief of its Washington, D.C., bureau.

President and CEO David J. Barrett said Barnes' "expertise in reporting and editing news not only

on subjects related to national politics, but also in the areas of business and

technology, will be highly beneficial to our local stations' newscasts and our

local audiences."

He succeeds Gary Griffith.

Barnes, a former CNBC anchor and reporter and a Cable ACE winner, was most

recently Washington bureau chief and chief Washington correspondent for TechTV.