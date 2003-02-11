Trending

Barnes joins Hearst-Argyle

By

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. named veteran journalist and news executive Peter
Barnes as chief of its Washington, D.C., bureau.

President and CEO David J. Barrett said Barnes' "expertise in reporting and editing news not only
on subjects related to national politics, but also in the areas of business and
technology, will be highly beneficial to our local stations' newscasts and our
local audiences."

He succeeds Gary Griffith.

Barnes, a former CNBC anchor and reporter and a Cable ACE winner, was most
recently Washington bureau chief and chief Washington correspondent for TechTV.