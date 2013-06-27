Barnes and Noble's Nook Has Failed to Meet Consumers' Emotional Engagement Expectations

It's time to commiserate for Barnes & Noble. The

once-great brick-and-mortar citadel of books is back-pedaling on its Nook

e-reader.

Why? Because customers' emotional engagement expectations

for the most important purchase drivers in the e-book/tablet category—all-in-one convenience and organic operations—are not being met.

Real books haven't paid off for the company like they did in

the pre-e-book era. B&N did respond with their e-book reader, Nook, but

revenues have dropped there too. Year-over-year sales are down by about 35%.

The chain officially announced the other day that it will

stop making the Nook color tablets. It will continue to offer the basic

black-and-white e-readers, but won't be manufacturing the tablet line. Instead,

it will work with a yet-to-be-named partner to make and co-brand that line of

products.

Is it too little, too late?

You have to give B&N credit for trying to keep up with

competition like Amazon and Apple, but it doesn't take a genius to read between

the lines to see that B&N is looking to exit the hardware business.

Earlier this week, the company said they were planning to

dramatically slash prices. And the decline of dedicated e-book readers hasn't

helped their situation either.

E-readers had a two-year lead on tablets, and by then the

marketplace had pretty much cleared out the early adopters who thought it cool

to be able to carry around their library in something that fit in a (large)

pocket and weighed just south of eight ounces.

Now when you look at what consumers emotionally and

technically expect, the brands and products able to meet and sometimes exceed those

expectations are the brands seeing positive buying behavior in the marketplace

and are posting profits.

When you look at what consumers expect from an e-reader

specifically (with the category Ideal configured at 100%), e-readers rate 74%,

down 11% from just six months ago. Tablets rate 96%, up 4% in that same time

period. You do the math.

Brand success -- sales and profits -- always takes place

within the paradigm of high (and higher) consumer expectations for what drives

brand engagement.

Most of the really important brands are emotionally-based.

In the case of the Nook, the most important drivers are all-in-one convenience

and organic operations.

The trick to being successful is making sure you're able to

read these emotional engagement drivers in your category correctly 12 to 18

months before they appear in traditional research or get articulated in focus

groups -- and well ahead of the competition.

Brand Keys is a brand research consultant

company specializing in predictive consumer behavioral brand equity, loyalty

and engagement metrics.