Barkley re-signs with TNT, CNN

Former pro basketball star and Turner Network Television announcer Charles Barkley is joining the Cable News Network roster.

Barkley signed a new multiyear deal with TNT that also calls for a weekly

stint on CNN's TalkBack Live during the National Basketball Association season.

Barkley will also make occasional appearances on other CNN programs.

TNT and CNN are both Turner Broadcasting System Inc. channels.

TNT and The Walt Disney Co.'s ESPN/ABC kick off their new shared $4.6 billion, six-year

NBA TV deal in October.

The Disney networks revealed this week that veteran announcers Brad Nessler and

Bill Walton will lead ESPN and ABC coverage.

Mike Tirico will call Friday-night games for ESPN and host ABC's studio

coverage. He'll be joined by veteran announcer Tom Tolbert.

Last month, Marv Albert reupped his deal to lead TNT's NBA coverage.