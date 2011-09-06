Barkley Kern Named C-SPAN VP of Digital Media
Former C-SPAN manager of business development Barkley Kern is returning to the public affairs net as VP of digital media, C-SPAN said Tuesday.
Most recently, Kern had been VP of operations at CQ Roll Call. Kern will oversee C-SPAN Archives, which includes its online video library, its web site, and other digital products and services including mobile apps.
Kern was with C-SPAN for a dozen years -- 1986 to 1998 -- before exiting to head up Capital Advantage, which was acquired by Roll Call in August 2008.
"Barkley Kern brings to his new position a great appreciation for C-SPAN's mission," said C-SPAN Co-President Rob Kennedy in a statement. "We're pleased that he's returning to help C-SPAN take advantage of emerging new media and mobile app technologies, with the ultimate goal of connecting our nationwide audience to politics and Washington."
