Barkley Kern Named C-SPAN VP of Digital Media

Former C-SPAN manager of business development Barkley Kern is returning to the public affairs net as VP of digital media, C-SPAN said Tuesday.

Most recently, Kern had been VP of operations at CQ Roll Call. Kern will oversee C-SPAN Archives, which includes its online video library, its web site, and other digital products and services including mobile apps.

Kern was with C-SPAN for a dozen years -- 1986 to 1998 -- before exiting to head up Capital Advantage, which was acquired by Roll Call in August 2008.

"Barkley Kern brings to his new position a great appreciation for C-SPAN's mission," said C-SPAN Co-President Rob Kennedy in a statement. "We're pleased that he's returning to help C-SPAN take advantage of emerging new media and mobile app technologies, with the ultimate goal of connecting our nationwide audience to politics and Washington."