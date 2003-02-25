Barberie says yes to Yes, Dear
Jillian Barberie is adding one more show to her already lengthy TV resume,
although this time she's leaving syndication and sports for a stint in network
prime time.
Barberie in March will shoot a guest spot on CBS sitcom Yes, Dear,
playing the wife of Brian Doyle-Murray's character.
Yes, Dear is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and airs on CBS
Mondays at 8:30 p.m.
Barberie is already the star of two syndicated programs, Ex-Treme
Dating and Good Day Live, both of which are produced by Twentieth
sister company Twentieth Television.
Barberie has two other Fox gigs, co-anchoring Good Day LA on Fox's Los
Angeles station, KTTV (TV), and appearing on its National Football League pregame show.
Barberie also had a recurring guest role on Columbia TriStar's (now Sony Pictures Television's)
V.I.P., which former Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson Lee starred in and
executive-produced.
