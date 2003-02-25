Barberie says yes to Yes, Dear

Jillian Barberie is adding one more show to her already lengthy TV resume,

although this time she's leaving syndication and sports for a stint in network

prime time.

Barberie in March will shoot a guest spot on CBS sitcom Yes, Dear,

playing the wife of Brian Doyle-Murray's character.

Yes, Dear is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television and airs on CBS

Mondays at 8:30 p.m.

Barberie is already the star of two syndicated programs, Ex-Treme

Dating and Good Day Live, both of which are produced by Twentieth

sister company Twentieth Television.

Barberie has two other Fox gigs, co-anchoring Good Day LA on Fox's Los

Angeles station, KTTV (TV), and appearing on its National Football League pregame show.

Barberie also had a recurring guest role on Columbia TriStar's (now Sony Pictures Television's)

V.I.P., which former Baywatch babe Pamela Anderson Lee starred in and

executive-produced.