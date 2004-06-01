Barberie Says Good Day to Live

Jillian Barberie is departing Twentieth Television's syndicated Good Day Live, but she will continue as a co-host of the local (and original) version of the show, Good Day LA.

Barberie has been known as the hardest-working woman in show business, hosting not only the two versions of Good Day, but also Twentieth's dating show, Ex-Treme Dating, now out of production.

She also has appeared on Fox's NFL pre-game, half-time and post-game coverage each Sunday since 2000. Insiders say Barberie is clearing her schedule to pursue other projects. Barberie has been at Good Day L.A. for nine years, starting in 1995 as the show's weather girl and "Style File" reporter. Twentieth launched Good Day Live in national syndication in January 2003.