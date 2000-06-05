Barberie gets her chance with Reege

KTTV(TV) Los Angeles co-anchor/weatherperson Jillian Barberie has confirmed that she has snagged a guest-hosting spot on Buena Vista's Live With Regis and Kathie Lee. Her gig (taping either June 13 or June 14) pushes her into the rumor mill of potential females gunning for Kathie Lee Gifford's job. Gifford will leave Regis Philbin's side at the end of this year.

Buena Vista would not comment on Barberie's one-shot appearance or her chances in succeeding Lee.

And Barberie herself isn't crossing her fingers. "I'm honestly not thinking that way. I can't get too far ahead of myself," she said. "I am just going to be so happy just sitting next to Regis. I'm thrilled [to serve as the show's co-host] just once."

Besides co-anchoring kttv's Good Day L.A., Barberie is also a featured player on FX's The X-Show and has a recurring role on Columbia TriStar's syndicated V.I.P. There has also been interest in developing future syndicated vehicles for her, including at Fox.

Gossip for Lee's post has previously centered on Philbin's wife, Joy Philbin; The View co-host Lisa Ling; and Florence Henderson.