Barbara Walters confirmed that she is talking with ABC about renewing her contract, which is up in the fall, and CBS, about possibly jumping ship. "I am in the process of negotiating with ABC and am hopeful that things will work out. But it's nice to know that you're wanted and that there are alternatives," she said in a statement, responding to a TV Guide story reporting the CBS talks. Beyond saying, "I admire her greatly and regard her as a friend," David Westin declined to comment on the status of talks concerning a renewal of Walters' contract. No comment from CBS either.