Barbara Fisher Joins GMC TV as SVP of Original Programming

GMC TV has hired longtime programming exec Barbara Fisher to be the network's senior VP of original programming.

Fisher will work with GMC vice chairman Brad Siegel to help launch GMC TV's World Premiere Series franchise. She will also oversee development and production of GMC's Movies and Plays franchises.

"Barbara was the ideal choice for this critical new position given her tremendous success in developing family-friendly, positive original programming for television viewers," Siegel said. "She will have a leadership role in continuing the significant expansion of our original programming slate that began this year, and under her direction we can anticipate that ratings will continue to surge. With GMC's commitment to 17 original films next year, there is no one I'd rather have leading the charge."

Fisher most recently was senior VP, original programming for Crown Media Holdings Inc.