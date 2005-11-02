Banner Week for Syndie News Mags

While Geraldo At Large got off to a modest start Monday, news magazines overall fared well in the syndicated national household ratings for the week ended Oct. 23.

Geraldo earned a 2.6 rating/5 share metered-market average in primary telecasts on Oct. 31, which was off 26% from its average lead-in of 3.5/7. In the markets where Geraldo replaced A Current Affair, it earned a 2.9/6, up 12% over the 2.6/5 the cancelled Affair averaged in October.

The numbers were better for other news magazines, none of which were down on the week. On the entertainment side, Entertainment Tonight led the way as usual, up 2% to a 5.0. Extra also had a strong week, hitting a new season high with a 2.4 average.

None of the 11 talk shows were up week-to-week, with genre leaders Oprah (7.0) and Dr. Phil (5.0) matching their season lows in households. Starting Over was flat at a 1.1 in households. The biggest week-to-week decline was 14% for Montel, which hit a 13-year low with a 1.8.

All of the first-run rookies were down in the household numbers. Judge Alex was off 10% for the week, to a 1.9, a new series low. The Tyra Banks Show (down 11%) and Martha (down 6%) both averaged a 1.6.