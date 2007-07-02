Bankruptcy Court Denies Granite Boss Bonus

Granite Broadcasting CEO Don Cornwell won’t be getting a $460,000 bonus, ruled U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan. Granite filed for Chapter 11 protection in December, and emerged from it earlier this month with help from Silver Point Capital. The plan forgives a $3.3 million loan from Granite to Cornwell, according to the AP, along with a $2.5 million tax liability on that loan.

Cornwell, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker, earns $629,200 a year from Granite. Last summer, he pushed for investors led by Harbinger Capital Partners, not Silver Point, to buy out the struggling broadcaster. That plan included a $3.6 million severance payment for the CEO, as well as several other high-priced perks.