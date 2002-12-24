BanJo plucked lighter by FCC

BanJo Communications Group Inc. -- licensee of WCHN(AM), WBKT-FM and WKYZ-FM, all of Oneonta, N.Y. -- was fined $12,000 by the Federal Communications Commission Monday for persistent failure to maintain operational Emergency Alert System equipment.

The fine was reduced from the $23,000 originally announced in a June 18 notice of apparent liability.

The FCC said it cut BanJo slack in part because this was the company's first set of violations.