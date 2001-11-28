Banfield wins prime MSNBC slot

Ashleigh Banfield has earned herself a regular show in MSNBC's prime time

lineup.

Banfield, who spent 8 days reporting from Ground Zero after Sept. 11 and then shuttled off to Central Asia, will anchor A Region In Conflict

weeknights from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Banfield has been hosting the sometimes-show since Sept. 11.

MSNBC also named Bob Arnot as its signature foreign

correspondent.

The NBC News veteran will report primarily for Banfield's prime time show. - Allison Romano