Banfield wins prime MSNBC slot
Ashleigh Banfield has earned herself a regular show in MSNBC's prime time
lineup.
Banfield, who spent 8 days reporting from Ground Zero after Sept. 11 and then shuttled off to Central Asia, will anchor A Region In Conflict
weeknights from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Banfield has been hosting the sometimes-show since Sept. 11.
MSNBC also named Bob Arnot as its signature foreign
correspondent.
The NBC News veteran will report primarily for Banfield's prime time show. - Allison Romano
