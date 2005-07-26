Banfield Joins Court TV

Former NBC/MSNBC correspondent Ashleigh Banfield will join Court TV as a daytime guest host.



The famously bespectacled journalist first appeared on the network in April and will now pinch-hit on shows including morning news program Open Court and weekday 5 p.m. talk show, Catherine Crier Live.

Canadian Banfield picked up an Emmy nomination for her 9/11 reporting from the World Trade Center and has covered international affairs in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Israel.

After cutting her teeth in TV journalism in Canada, she anchored news at the Fox affiliate KDFW Dallas and freelanced as a producer for ABC’s World News Tonight in Russia. She first appeared on Court TV in April.

Court TV, available in some 85 million homes, rebranded last week, separating into courtroom programming during the day and entertainment shows at night. The network is owned by Time Warner and Liberty Media Corp.