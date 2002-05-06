Banfield goes on Location

Since Sept. 11, media darling Ashleigh Banfield has hopscotched the world for

MSNBC. But soon she'll be turning an eye homeward.

Her prime time show, A Region in Conflict, which has been heavy on

international news, will relaunch as Ashleigh Banfield on Location and be

balanced with domestic news.

"We're going to broaden her out to more stories, but she'll always be in the

field somewhere," MSNBC president Erik Sorenson said.

The new format will debut in late June.