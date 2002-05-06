Banfield goes on Location
Since Sept. 11, media darling Ashleigh Banfield has hopscotched the world for
MSNBC. But soon she'll be turning an eye homeward.
Her prime time show, A Region in Conflict, which has been heavy on
international news, will relaunch as Ashleigh Banfield on Location and be
balanced with domestic news.
"We're going to broaden her out to more stories, but she'll always be in the
field somewhere," MSNBC president Erik Sorenson said.
The new format will debut in late June.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.