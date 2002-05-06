Trending

Banfield goes on Location

By

Since Sept. 11, media darling Ashleigh Banfield has hopscotched the world for
MSNBC. But soon she'll be turning an eye homeward.

Her prime time show, A Region in Conflict, which has been heavy on
international news, will relaunch as Ashleigh Banfield on Location and be
balanced with domestic news.

"We're going to broaden her out to more stories, but she'll always be in the
field somewhere," MSNBC president Erik Sorenson said.

The new format will debut in late June.