Banff World Media Festival to Return 'Deal Makers Live' Event

The Banff World Media Festival will return the Deal Makers

Live! event, which features six contestants pitching a multiplatform series

concept to a panel of judges.

The judging panel, comprising Paul Chard, MediaCom, Brian

Hunt, Yahoo!, John Morayniss, eOne Television, Rebecca Segal, Sky Networks

& Entertainment, Christine Shipton and Shaw Media.

Hosted by Canadian television personality Jonathan Torrens,

the six contestants will have 60 seconds to pitch their nonscripted series to

the panel, with help from CAA's Rob Kenneally and Original Production's Thom

Beers.

The three contestants with the highest votes move onto the

final round to proceed with their pitches, vying for the title of "Ultimate

Deal Maker."

"If you have a great pitch, Deal Makers Live! is the best

opportunity to connect and sell your concept to the leaders in the industry,"

said Ferne Cohen Executive Director of the Banff World Media Festival. "From

emerging producers and writers to digital thinkers, our returning show brings

creativity to the forefront in a live, fast-paced and unduplicated format. We

can't wait to see what the contestants bring to the table this year."

Deal Makers Live! was created by Allan Novak, cofounder of

AllScreen Entertainment.