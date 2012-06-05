Banff World Media Festival to Return 'Deal Makers Live' Event
The Banff World Media Festival will return the Deal Makers
Live! event, which features six contestants pitching a multiplatform series
concept to a panel of judges.
The judging panel, comprising Paul Chard, MediaCom, Brian
Hunt, Yahoo!, John Morayniss, eOne Television, Rebecca Segal, Sky Networks
& Entertainment, Christine Shipton and Shaw Media.
Hosted by Canadian television personality Jonathan Torrens,
the six contestants will have 60 seconds to pitch their nonscripted series to
the panel, with help from CAA's Rob Kenneally and Original Production's Thom
Beers.
The three contestants with the highest votes move onto the
final round to proceed with their pitches, vying for the title of "Ultimate
Deal Maker."
"If you have a great pitch, Deal Makers Live! is the best
opportunity to connect and sell your concept to the leaders in the industry,"
said Ferne Cohen Executive Director of the Banff World Media Festival. "From
emerging producers and writers to digital thinkers, our returning show brings
creativity to the forefront in a live, fast-paced and unduplicated format. We
can't wait to see what the contestants bring to the table this year."
Deal Makers Live! was created by Allan Novak, cofounder of
AllScreen Entertainment.
