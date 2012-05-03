Banff Festival Adds Albert Cheng to Speaker List

The

Banff World Media Festival announced Thursday that Albert Cheng,

executive VP and chief product officer of digital media for Disney/ABC

Television Group, will participate in a keynote interview as part of the

nextMEDIA Digital Innovator Series.

Cheng

will discuss viewers' growing need for interactive/mobile television

experiences. He will focus on the ABC Player app, which connects

viewers with their favorite shows, and will also give his perspective on

ways the industry can use technology and social media to tune-in fans.

The 33rd Banff World Media Festival runs June 10-13 at The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Alberta, Canada.