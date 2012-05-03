Banff Festival Adds Albert Cheng to Speaker List
The
Banff World Media Festival announced Thursday that Albert Cheng,
executive VP and chief product officer of digital media for Disney/ABC
Television Group, will participate in a keynote interview as part of the
nextMEDIA Digital Innovator Series.
Cheng
will discuss viewers' growing need for interactive/mobile television
experiences. He will focus on the ABC Player app, which connects
viewers with their favorite shows, and will also give his perspective on
ways the industry can use technology and social media to tune-in fans.
The 33rd Banff World Media Festival runs June 10-13 at The Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Alberta, Canada.
