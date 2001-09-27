Band of Brothers slips a bit

HBO's Band of Brothers lost some audience in its third week, while still posting strong numbers.

The World War II mini-series about a paratrooper rifle company in the European invasion drew an 11.6 rating, 15 share among HBO households in Nielsen national numbers. That translates to 6.3 million viewers, down from the 7.3 million Band of Brothers drew with a 13.2/18 the previous week.

Band of Brothers' debuted with a 17.9/25, drawing 9.9 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco