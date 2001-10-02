Band of Brothers slips after attacks

HBO's Band of Brothers seems to have stalled on a solid ratings plateau after sustaining some viewer erosion after the terrorist attacks.

The HBO mini-series about an elite WWII rifle company of paratrooopers in the Normandy invasion drew an 11.6 rating, 15 share for its fourth episode on Sunday night in national Nielsen numbers.for HBO households. That duplicated the same numbers it did for its third episode, which pulled 6.3 million viewers.

The series' third episode - after the attacks - lost about 20% off ratings for the series' second installment. It's a considerable drop from Band of Brothers's premiere episode, which drew a 17.9/25 and 9.9 million viewers.

An HBO Brothers mini-marathon on Monday produced relatively strong numbers over five hours, starting at 8 p.m. (ET): 4.6/7; 5.6/8; 5.0/8; 4.2/9; and 3.6/11 at midnight. The idea was to enable viewers who may have missed episodes to catch up.

The 10-part mini-series is based on historian Stephen Ambrose's book about the 101st Airborne unit.

- Richard Tedesco