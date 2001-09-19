Band of Brothers shows strength

HBO's Band of Brothers World War II drama scored solid ratings on Sunday night for the second straight week.

The mini-series, following a company of U.S. paratroopers during the D-Day invasion and its aftermath, drew 13.2 rating, 18 share among HBO households in Nielsen national numbers. That translates to 7.3 million viewers and 5.4 million households.

Last week's Band of Brothers premiere drew a record audience for an HBO long-form original series of 9.9 million viewers, with a 17.9/25. If These Walls Could Talk held that record, with 6.9 million viewers tuning in for its 1996 HBO debut. - Richard Tedesco