Band of Brothers holds steady

HBO's Band of Brothers scored virtually the same rating for the third straight week of its 10-week run.

A model of consistency, the WWII mini-series about an elite rifle company of paratroopers in the European campaign drew an 11.5 rating , 16 share on Sunday night in Nielsen national numbers for HBO households. The previous two weeks, Band of Brothers pulled an 11.6/15. That ratings translate to more than six million viewers weekly.

But that's a considerable drop from the peak for Brothers with its debut episode, which drew a 17.9/25 and 9.9 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco