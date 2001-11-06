Band of Brothers hits ratings low

HBO's Band of Brothers mini-series reached its dramatic climax on Sunday night as it hit its ratings nadir.

The 10-part World War II drama about an elite paratrooper rifle company fighting in the European theater drew its lowest rating, a 9.7, with a 12 share in Nielsen national ratings for HBO households. That translates to approximately 3.2 million households. (Each ratings point represents 330,000 households.)

The last installment of the series drew about five million viewers.

Band of Brothers hit its ratings peak when its back-to-back premiere episodes drew a 17.9/25 in early September.

The series' ratings had trended downward in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. - Richard Tedesco