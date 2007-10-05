Bam! Emeril Going Global

FremantleMedia Enterprises acquired the international distribution rights to The Essence of Emeril, one of chef Emeril Lagasse’s Food Network programs.

FremantleMedia will launch the sale of the 26x30 series at MIPCOM 2007 next week in Cannes, France.

“We know that Emeril offers entertainment with a capital 'E.' His energetic and free-thinking style is nothing short of infectious and capable of delivering global audiences. Emeril is a welcome addition to FME’s strong and growing portfolio of lifestyle brands,” said David Ellender, CEO of FremantleMedia Enterprises, in a statement.

FremantleMedia is no stranger to working with celebrity chefs. Before working with Emeril, the company distributed programs for Jamie Oliver, Kylie Kwong, Bill Granger and Nancy Lam.

“I am extremely excited that the Emeril experience is going to be taken around the world,” Lagasse said in a statement. “I have been impressed with FME’s passion and commitment to this project and feel confident that they will achieve outstanding results.”