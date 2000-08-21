Baltimore-based Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is finally building its long-sought TV duopoly in Buffalo, N.Y.
Baltimore-based Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. is finally building its long-sought TV duopoly in Buffalo, N.Y. The company last Friday said it will pay $51.5 million cash to Grant Television Inc. for the WB affiliate in that market, the nation's 44th-largest. Sinclair already manages WUTV(TV) Buffalo and says it earlier filed with the FCC to acquire that station, a FOX affiliate. (Sinclair sold wutv last August but held an option to buy it back.) There had been a third station in the picture: Sinclair had won FCC approval to buy noncommercial WNEQ-TV as its second station in Buffalo. Commission approval was reiterated this past April, despite protests that the public station should not be turned over to a commercial broadcaster, according to published reports. In any case, five months earlier, Sinclair had abandoned its plans to buy WNEQ-TV for $33 million. WNYO-TV was in the news last August after the FCC fined it $14,000 for 24 violations of children's ad limits. The station in April won the right to air several Buffalo Bills football games and ancillary programming.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.