Balsam-Schwaber Upped to Senior VP of NBCU's Integrated Media Group

NBCUniversal on Wednesday promoted Catherine Balsam-Schwaber to the role of senior VP of the company's Integrated Media group (IM), which is part of NBCU's Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media (E&DN/IM) division.

In her new role, she will lead IM's cross-property, multiplatform marketing campaigns.

Balsam-Schwaber will serve as the most senior executive under John Shea, CMO and executive VP of the group. She will remain a leader on NBCU's Digital Marketing Council, which identifies company-wide digital priorities.

"Catherine's depth in both traditional marketing and the digital space is an incredibly important asset in a marketplace that values both equally," said Shea. "What's more, she is hands down one of the most creative, strategic, and highly regarded professionals I have ever encountered."

Balsam-Schwaber most recently served as senior VP of marketing for iVilliage and has been with NBCU since 2009.