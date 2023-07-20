Bally Sports Bankruptcy Gets Bloodier: Secondary Creditors File Suit Against Sinclair and JP Morgan, Try to Claw Back $1 Billion Preferred Equity Repayment

Sinclair Broadcast Group is being sued by the bankrupt subsidiary it set up four years ago to manage a collection of 19 regional sports networks it paid, ruinously as it turned out, $10.6 billion to acquire.

Early Wednesday evening, cover sheets for two separate but related lawsuits emerged in the document portal set up by the Houston court overseeing Diamond Sports Group's bankruptcy.

One lists Sinclair, company Executive Chairman David Smith, CEO Christopher Ripley and several other Sinclair executives as defendants, along with Bally's Corporation. All the Diamond-branded holding companies are being sued by Diamond Sports LLC, as well.

The other cover sheet calls out JP Morgan Chase & Co. as the defendant. Diamond lawyers subpoenaed JP Morgan officials two weeks ago.

Next TV wasn't able to see the actual lawsuits, but an individual with knowledge of the complaints told us that Diamond's secondary creditors are trying to claw back Sinclair's preferred equity repayment to JP Morgan.

In February, with Diamond about to enter bankruptcy, Sinclair paid JPMorgan $190.2 million, a transaction that nearly made the investment bank whole on the $1.025 billion in preferred equity units it purchased back in 2019 to help Sinclair buy the Fox-owned RSNs that became Bally Sports.

The defendants contend that even though Sinclair knew the bankruptcy would wipe out all equity in Diamond Sports, including its own, it manipulated the payment schedule so that JPMorgan was nearly made completely whole on its investment.

Put another way: The secondary creditors are asking the court why they should be left holding the bag for the bankrupt and bleeding Bally Sports regional sports networks business when JP Morgan got mostly paid in full on its investment?

The secondary creditors, who now own the vast majority of Diamond equity, such as it is, collectively identify themselves as defendant "Diamond Sports Group LLC" in these lawsuits.

Entering Chapter 11, the more than $8 billion in debt tied to the original purchase of the Fox RSNs was attached to Diamond and not Sinclair, which has written off its investment and has been largely banished from Diamond management control for some time now.

According to our source, the Diamond creditors are also suing over how Sinclair has profited from the $100 billion Bally naming rights deal with Bally's Corp.

They also claim Sinclair charged Diamond too much for management services.

Neither Diamond or Sinclair has yet issued a statement.

Diamond entered bankruptcy in March, aiming to trade equity for debt relief, while using Chapter 11's leverage to compel Major League Baseball to play ball with its direct-to-consumer streaming service, Bally Sports Plus. Diamond also wanted MLB teams with unprofitable local sports linear contracts to lower their fees.

The outcome has been different.

Two MLB teams, the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks, refused Diamond's terms and Diamond tore up their contracts. MLB has stepped in and is now showing their games on new channels it has established.

More MLB teams are likely to exit the Bally Sports tent in the coming days.