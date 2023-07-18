Diamond Moves to Boot the Arizona Diamondbacks Out of the Bankrupt Bally Sports Kingdom ... For Real This Time

The Arizona Diamondbacks will join the San Diego Padres in an elite group of Major League Baseball teams which have had their regional sports network contracts torn up by bankrupt Diamond Sports Group.

Diamond filed a motion on Monday with the Houston bankruptcy court overseeing its restructuring to move on from the Diamondbacks, with which it had been locked into a profitless, 20-year, $1.5 billion local TV rights marriage.

Diamond, a subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, has been losing money on that deal ... and a number of other contracts for MLB teams in the regional sports network group it operates, branded Bally Sports. Chapter 11 law allows Diamond to worm its way out of deals it doesn't like.

The bankruptcy court will rule on Tuesday whether to approve Diamond's motion.

Major League Baseball is set to step in and help the Diamondbacks establish new TV distribution with pay TV operators. Arrangements with pay TV companies including DirecTV are already well underway and details of those agreements are also expected to be announced Tuesday.

The league already facilitated a similar move for the Padres in May, after the team rejected Diamond's demand to shrink its local rights fee and surrender its direct-to-consumer streaming rights to subscription service Bally Sports Plus.

Diamond actually filed an earlier motion to reject the Diamondback contract back on June 22, but the subsidiary and the club entered late negotiations to try to hammer out an agreement.

MLB and its commissioner, Rob Manfred, were said to be vehemently opposed to any capitulation on behalf of the team.

Diamond's move to cut the Diamondbacks isn't surprising. Also on Monday, the subsidiary formally surrendered its legal objection from the team's Bally Sports Arizona roommates, the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, from moving on from the RSN to a new local TV distribution deal with free over-the-air broadcaster Gray Television.

Should the court approve the Diamondbacks' exit, which seems likely, it's unclear as to what will happen, local TV-wise, to the remaining Bally Sports Arizona tenant, the NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

Also over the weekend, Diamondbacks play-by-play crews on Bally Sports Arizona began informing viewers that their team might soon start appearing on a new channel.

Diamond entered bankruptcy in March, looking to shed $8 billion in debt created when its parent company, Sinclair, purchased 19 Fox SportsNet RSNs for $10.6 billion.