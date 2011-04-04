Baldwin Named Internet Broadcasting CEO

Elmer Baldwin, a Minnesota resident and seasoned tech chief executive, has been named president and CEO of Internet Broadcasting (IB). He succeeds David Lebow, who left in mid-2010.

Baldwin's resume includes stints at Accenture and Oracle.

"Elmer has the experience and passion to lead Internet Broadcasting into a new era of growth," said Susan Grant, CNN executive vice president and a director at IB. "He's demonstrated consistent success in leading technology companies, and we are pleased he has joined Internet Broadcasting for this exciting new chapter."



Founded in 1996 and headquartered in St. Paul, IB manages the websites for stations owned by Hearst Television, McGraw-Hill Broadcasting and Post-Newsweek, among others.

"Internet Broadcasting is not only the market leader in local digital publishing; it defined the space," Baldwin said. "It boasts the top digital publishing platform and a team of talented people who know what they are doing and have done it for many years."

Baldwin most recently was president and CEO of Analysts International Corporation, a Minneapolis-based provider of IT services to businesses and government agencies. Before that, he was president and CEO of Minnetonka-based BORN Information Services, which he sold to Fujitsu.