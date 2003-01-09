Balagia joins Fox

Terry Balagia has been named senior vice president of creative marketing for

Fox Broadcasting, said Roberta Mell, executive VP of marketing for

the network, Thursday.

Balagia comes to Fox from advertising firm D'Arcy, Masius, Benton

& Bowles in Los Angeles, where he was senior VP and executive

creative director.

He will assume direct oversight for all on-air and off-channel promotional

efforts for the network.

"We have spent a lot of time searching for the right person to fill this very

important slot for the network," Mell said. "Terry's proven leadership skills

and track record at creating edgy, noisy broadcast campaigns are obvious. We

feel that we have found the right person to lead our on-air, radio and print

promotional teams."

Prior to his work at D'Arcy, Balagia worked at Saatchi & Saatchi

Advertising.

He also has worked at several New York firms, including McCann Erickson Inc.,

Campbell-Mithune-Esty and Grey Advertising.

Balagia graduated from the University of Texas in 1978 and lives in Manhattan

Beach, Calif., with his wife and four children.