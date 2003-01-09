Balagia joins Fox
Terry Balagia has been named senior vice president of creative marketing for
Fox Broadcasting, said Roberta Mell, executive VP of marketing for
the network, Thursday.
Balagia comes to Fox from advertising firm D'Arcy, Masius, Benton
& Bowles in Los Angeles, where he was senior VP and executive
creative director.
He will assume direct oversight for all on-air and off-channel promotional
efforts for the network.
"We have spent a lot of time searching for the right person to fill this very
important slot for the network," Mell said. "Terry's proven leadership skills
and track record at creating edgy, noisy broadcast campaigns are obvious. We
feel that we have found the right person to lead our on-air, radio and print
promotional teams."
Prior to his work at D'Arcy, Balagia worked at Saatchi & Saatchi
Advertising.
He also has worked at several New York firms, including McCann Erickson Inc.,
Campbell-Mithune-Esty and Grey Advertising.
Balagia graduated from the University of Texas in 1978 and lives in Manhattan
Beach, Calif., with his wife and four children.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.