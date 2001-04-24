Bakula cast as Enterprise skipper

Former Quantum Leap star Scott Bakula is in final negotiations to star in the latest Star Trek series, Enterprise.

Sources say executives at Paramount Network Television are close to announcing Bakula as the newest Captain of the Enterprise and also that UPN will be home to the series in the fall. Enterprise has been kept under a shroud of secrecy on the Paramount studio lot in Hollywood and executives at co-owned UPN have been kept waiting for months to announce it will be on their network for the 2001-2002 season. Sources say the Enterprise announcement could come down by the end of the week.

In May, Paramount's Star Trek: Voyager is calling it quits after seven seasons.

As for Bakula, he starred in Quantum Leap on NBC from 1989-1993 and has been in a number of made-for-TV films and box office releases since. Both Paramount and UPN executives had no comment.

- Joe Schlosser